Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘history at Manchester United would be wiped’ if he joins Man City as reports link Juventus star with Premier League return
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo’s history at Manchester United would ‘count for nothing’ if he joined arch-rivals Man City. That’s the view of talkSPORT host, and huge Red Devils fan, Andy Goldstein amid reports that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could join the blue half of Manchester. Reports suggest Ronaldo is keen to leave Juventus with just one […]Full Article