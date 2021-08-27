Cristiano Ronaldo loves ‘father’ Sir Alex Ferguson who reportedly played big role in Manchester United legend choosing possible return to Old Trafford over Man City

talkSPORT

Published

It’s been a stressful couple of days for Manchester United fans with reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could move to rivals Man City. Now, though, a sensational return to Old Trafford is on the cards, and supporters may have Sir Alex Ferguson to thank. On Friday morning it was reported that Ronaldo had agreed personal terms […]

