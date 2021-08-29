Moussa Sissoko accidentally boots ball at Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo days after being sold to Watford but pair laugh and embrace
Moussa Sissoko returning to play Tottenham just days after they sold him… there was always going to be some drama. On Friday, it was announced that the French midfielder would be leaving Spurs after five years. The 32-year-old was signed by newly-promoted Watford for around £2.5million after being surplus to requirements to Nuno Espirito Santo.