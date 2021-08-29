Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd paperwork still needs completing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd paperwork still needs completing

Daily Star

Published

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that the deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United still needs paperwork to be completed before he can be unveiled

Full Article