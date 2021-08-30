Skip Bayless: Jake Paul dominated this Tyron Woodley fight slowly but surely; I was impressed by what I saw I UNDISPUTED

Jake Paul beat Tyron Woodley by split decision in their boxing match last night in Woodley’s hometown of Cleveland. The former UFC fighter was already looking for a rematch afterward, and the Youtube sensation agreed under one condition: that Woodley gets the 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo they bet before the fight. Paul improved his professional record to 4-and-0 with the victory, much to the chagrin of Woodley’s fans on social media. Skip Bayless reacts to Paul's victory and explains why he was impressed by it.

