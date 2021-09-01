US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty register hard-fought wins in first round
Djokovic defeated Holger Rune 6-1, 6-7, 6-2, 6-1, while Barty beat Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 7-6(7) in their respective first round of US Open.Full Article
Highlights from day eight of Wimbledon as World number one Ashleigh Barty powered her way into the semi-finals with a straight-sets..
The first round continues as Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty, both ranked No. 1 in the world, play their opening matches.