US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty register hard-fought wins in first round

Zee News

Published

Djokovic defeated Holger Rune 6-1, 6-7, 6-2, 6-1, while Barty beat Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 7-6(7) in their respective first round of US Open. 

