Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida
Published
Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53.Full Article
Published
Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53.Full Article
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Keith McCants was found dead Thursday.
Keith McCants, a former NFL player and football star at Alabama, was found dead at his home Thursday morning in St. Petersburg,..