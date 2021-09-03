England v India: Mohammed Siraj traps Jonny Bairstow lbw for 37
Published
India's Mohammed Siraj piles the pressure on England by removing Jonny Bairstow lbw for 37 during the fourth Test against India at the Oval.Full Article
Published
India's Mohammed Siraj piles the pressure on England by removing Jonny Bairstow lbw for 37 during the fourth Test against India at the Oval.Full Article
Craig Overton wraps up a stunning England victory with the eighth wicket of the morning session on day four of the third Test as..