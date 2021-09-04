US Open: Novak Djokovic beats Kei Nishikori to reach fourth round
Published
Novak Djokovic has to fight back to beat Kei Nishikori to advance to the US Open fourth round and keep his bid for a calendar Grand Slam alive.Full Article
Published
Novak Djokovic has to fight back to beat Kei Nishikori to advance to the US Open fourth round and keep his bid for a calendar Grand Slam alive.Full Article
Novak Djokovic beat Kei Nishikori 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday to reach the Round of 16 at the US Open.