Verstappen delights Dutch fans to claim Zandvoort pole
Published
Red Bull's Max Verstappen edged out championship leader Lewis Hamilton to claim pole position at his home Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday, his sixth prime grid spot out…Full Article
Event: Dutch Grand Prix Track: Zandvoort circuit Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio..
Event: Dutch Grand Prix Track: Zandvoort circuit Weather: dry 19.5°C Tarmac: dry 35.1°C Humidity : 61.1% Wind : 0.4 m/s NE..