Rogers roars back to shock No. 1 Barty in 3 sets
Top-seeded Ash Barty blew a 5-2 lead in the third set and was upset by American Shelby Rogers 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (5) on Saturday night at the US Open.Full Article
Shelbey Rogers, 28, took top seed Ashleigh Barty to a third-set tiebreaker Saturday night for one of the biggest wins of her..