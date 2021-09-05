Rogers roars back to shock No. 1 Barty in 3 sets

Rogers roars back to shock No. 1 Barty in 3 sets

ESPN

Published

Top-seeded Ash Barty blew a 5-2 lead in the third set and was upset by American Shelby Rogers 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (5) on Saturday night at the US Open.

Full Article