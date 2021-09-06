Leylah Fernandez Advances to U.S. Open Quarterfinals

Leylah Fernandez Advances to U.S. Open Quarterfinals

NYTimes.com

Published

On the eve of her 19th birthday, the young Canadian continued her magical run, beating Angelique Kerber 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2. She is exactly where she planned to be.

Full Article