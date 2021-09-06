Sep.6 - Kimi Raikkonen received permission to break hotel isolation and return home after testing positive to covid and sitting out the Dutch F1 GP. According to Swiss broadcaster SRF, the retiring Alfa Romeo driver was fully vaccinated with Pfizer in March and April. "I received the first dose in Bahrain, otherwise I would have.....check out full post »Full Article
Vaccinated Raikkonen left Zandvoort to go home with covid conta-mination
F1-Fansite0 shares 3 views
Related news coverage
Kubica to race the Italian GP while Raikkonen is still at home
F1-Fansite
Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN can confirm that reserve driver, Robert Kubica, will continue to deputise for Kimi Räikkönen at this..