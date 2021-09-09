Poland deny Kamil Glik racially abused England defender Kyle Walker as FA complain after bad-tempered World Cup qualifier
The Polish Football Association has released a statement denying defender Kamil Glik racially abused England’s Kyle Walker during yesterday’s World Cup qualifier. FIFA are investigating allegations of an incident just before half-time of Wednesday’s World Cup qualifying 1-1 draw in Poland. The first half of the match ended with raised tempers as Glik appeared to […]Full Article