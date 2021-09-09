Max Kellerman's new ESPN show 'This Just In' debuts Sept. 14; 'Highly Questionable' to end

Max Kellerman, following his "First Take" departure, will have a new ESPN show called "This Just In" from 2-3 p.m. ET Monday-Friday.

