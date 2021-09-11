US Open: Djokovic defeats Zverev in five-set marathon, progresses to finals

Mid-Day

Published

World number Djokovic defeated Zverev in the semi-finals 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 here at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic will now take on Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash of the US Open. 

