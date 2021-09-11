Emma Raducanu has been compared to Muhammad Ali by tennis great Boris Becker, as the record-breaking teen ‘floats like a butterfly, stings like a bee’ on her way to the US Open final
Published
Emma Raducanu’s incredible record-breaking US Open performances have seen her compared to Muhammad Ali by tennis great Boris Becker. The 18-year-old Raducanu faces fellow teen Leylah Annie Fernandez in the Grand Slam final on Saturday night, after a fortnight of stunning world audiences at Flushing Meadows. World number 150 Raducanu is the first ever qualifier […]Full Article