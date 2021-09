Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham is attracting plenty of interest. The 18-year-old England international’s price is valued at around £80 million (€94m). Bellingham made 46 appearances for Dortmund last season and already has eight England caps. TOP STORY – CITY PLACE BELLINGHAM ON WISH LIST Manchester City have turned their attention to Borussia Dortmund […]