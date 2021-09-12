Medvedev ends Djokovic's bid for year Slam at U.S. Open
Novak Djokovic’s bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969 ended one victory short with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Daniil Medvedev in…Full Article
Daniil Medvedev won his first major title on Sunday while ending Novak Djokovic's bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam.
Updates of the men's US Open final as Novak Djokovic needs to beat Daniil Medvedev to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam...