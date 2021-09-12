Daniil Medvedev thwarts Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam bid with dominant US Open victory
Novak Djokovic comes up short in trying to be the first man to win the calendar Grand Slam since 1969, as Daniil Medvedev beats him in straight sets.
World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev won his first grand slam title, beating world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the US Open..
Novak Djokovic's bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969 ended one victory short with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4..