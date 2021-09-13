Barcelona v Bayern Munich LIVE commentary and team news: European heavyweights face off in Champions League for first time since that 8-2 showdown
Published
European giants will face-off in the first round of the Champions League group stage fixtures as Bayern Munich travel to Barcelona. Barcelona are set to begin their European journey without star man Lionel Messi, who scored 120 UCL goals prior to his summer move to Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern Munich will head into this clash with […]Full Article