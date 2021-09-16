Vettel, Stroll to stay with Aston Martin in 2022
Aston Martin has confirmed it will retain Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll for the 2022 Formula One season.Full Article
Sep-.16 - Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team today confirmed their unchanged driver line-up for next 2022 Formula 1 season:..
Sep.10 - Sebastian Vettel admits his deal to keep racing for Aston Martin in 2022 is not yet confirmed. Unofficially, the last..
THURSDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER, 1530 HOURS LOCAL TIME Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa..