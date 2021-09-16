Aston Martin F1 team confirms Stroll & Vettel for next season

Aston Martin F1 team confirms Stroll & Vettel for next season

Sep-.16 - Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team today confirmed their unchanged driver line-up for next 2022 Formula 1 season: Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel. Lance Stroll, said:  “Next season I will be embarking on my sixth year in Formula One, alongside my team-mate Sebastian. We started this Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team campaign.....check out full post »

