Sep-.16 - Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team today confirmed their unchanged driver line-up for next 2022 Formula 1 season: Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel. Lance Stroll, said: “Next season I will be embarking on my sixth year in Formula One, alongside my team-mate Sebastian. We started this Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team campaign.....check out full post »Full Article
Aston Martin F1 team confirms Stroll & Vettel for next season
