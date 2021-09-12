Aston Martin interested in Ricciardo to replace Vettel next season?

Aston Martin interested in Ricciardo to replace Vettel next season?

F1-Fansite

Published

Sep.12 - A wild rumour about Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel's respective futures is doing the rounds in the Monza paddock. Although the Alfa Romeo cockpit is being touted as the last vacancy on the 2022 grid, it is conspicuous that Aston Martin and Vettel are still reluctant to talk about their contractual status for.....check out full post »

Full Article