Shannon Sharpe: Washington looked good offensively, but the the Giants lost on a handful of plays I UNDISPUTED
The Washington Football Team got a 30-29 victory last night over their division rival New York Giants and new quarterback Taylor Heinicke stole the show. Heinicke threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns before the Football Team won the game on a last-second field goal. Shannon Sharpe reacts to Washington's win and discusses whether they looked like a team that can win the NFC East.