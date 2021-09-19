Roy Keane and Graeme Souness blast West Ham's decision to bring on Mark Noble for penalty

Roy Keane and Graeme Souness blast West Ham's decision to bring on Mark Noble for penalty

Daily Star

Published

The Sky Sports pundits were scathing after Mark Noble was substituted onto the pitch to take a late penalty which was saved by David De Gea in the Hammers' 2-1 defeat by Man Utd

Full Article