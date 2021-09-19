Tom Brady throws for five touchdowns, 276 yards in Buccaneers' 48-25 win over Falcons

Tom Brady continued his scorching start to the 2021 campaign, throwing for five touchdowns and 276 yards with no interceptions in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Two of Brady's touchdown passes were to Rob Gronkowski.Full Article
