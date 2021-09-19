Tom Brady throws for five touchdowns, 276 yards in Buccaneers' 48-25 win over Falcons

FOX Sports

Tom Brady continued his scorching start to the 2021 campaign, throwing for five touchdowns and 276 yards with no interceptions in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Two of Brady's touchdown passes were to Rob Gronkowski.

