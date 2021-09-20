Tyson Fury delivered damning assessment after Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight win over Derek Chisora, said he will be ‘like a lamb to slaughter’ against Anthony Joshua
Tyson Fury was far from impressed by Oleksandr Usyk’s last win over Derek Chisora. The former undisputed cruiserweight champion has stepped up to boxing’s biggest division and, last October, beat the tough Brit by unanimous decision. However, Chisora started strongly and pushed Usyk closer than many expected. “Did we see the best Oleksandr Usyk? I’m […]Full Article