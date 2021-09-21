Rio Ferdinand names Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger as Premier League’s ‘best centre-back’ over Man City’s Ruben Dias – ‘Since Thomas Tuchel came in, he’s been immense’
Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger has been the ‘best centre-back’ in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel arrived in England, insists Rio Ferdinand. Left in the cold during the latter stages of Frank Lampard’s tenure, the Germany defender continued his extraordinary change of fortune under Tuchel last week. Already established as fan favourite at Stamford Bridge […]Full Article