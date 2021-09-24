Pep Guardiola says Chelsea do NOT have psychological edge over Man City, but ex-Blues star insists Thomas Tuchel has definite advantage ahead of Premier League showdown
Published
Pep Guardiola has insisted Chelsea do NOT have the psychological edge over his Manchester City side ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League showdown. But a former Blues star disagrees, with talkSPORT told Thomas Tuchel has a definite advantage over his rival boss heading into the huge clash. Since arriving at Stamford Bridge less than 12 months […]Full Article