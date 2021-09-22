Real Madrid 6-1 Mallorca: Marco Asensio hat-trick and Karim Benzema double in emphatic win

Real Madrid 6-1 Mallorca: Marco Asensio hat-trick and Karim Benzema double in emphatic win

BBC Sport

Published

Marco Asensio scores a hat-trick as Real Madrid reclaim top spot in La Liga with an emphatic victory over Mallorca.

Full Article