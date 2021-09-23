Brooks Koepka all in for Team USA at Ryder Cup: 'I never said it was negative'
Published
Brooks Koepka set the record straight on his commitment to the Ryder Cup team, which had been called into question recently over his comments.
Published
Brooks Koepka set the record straight on his commitment to the Ryder Cup team, which had been called into question recently over his comments.
Brooks Koepka has criticised the scheduling of this years Ryder Cup and suggested that he does not even want to take part in the..