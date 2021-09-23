Callum Smith reveals ‘adverse effect’ of loss to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez as he now targets world champions at light-heavyweight, starting with win on Anthony Joshua undercard
Callum Smith returns to the ring nine months after his loss to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in a different weight class with a different trainer. The Liverpudlian has moved up to light-heavyweight in light of his super-middleweight defeat to the Mexican many consider to be the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet. Smith has been working […]Full Article