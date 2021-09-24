Tyson Fury gives worrying in-depth breakdown for Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk and reacts to AJ predicting Deontay Wilder will knock him out in trilogy fight
Published
Tyson Fury has given a very concerning breakdown for Anthony Joshua ahead of his fight with Oleksandr Usyk. The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion is set to defend his belts against the former undisputed cruiserweight king on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the WBC title-holder will be a keen observer. Joshua recently […]Full Article