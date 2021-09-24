Former UFC champion Jon Jones was jailed in Las Vegas on Friday after an incident at Caesars Palace that police said led to his arrest on charges of domestic battery and damaging a vehicle.Details of the incident that led to Jones'...Full Article
UFC: Jon Jones jailed after Las Vegas battery incident
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
UFC star Jon Jones arrested over 'domestic violence and vehicle tampering'
Daily Star
American UFC star Jon Jones has been arrested in Las Vegas and will face charges of domestic violence and vehicle tampering,..
-
Former UFC champ Jon Jones arrested on domestic battery and damaging vehicle charges
CBC.ca
-
Former UFC champion Jon Jones arrested on misdemeanour domestic violence charge just hours after being inducted into Hall of Fame
talkSPORT
-
UFC fighter Jon Jones chargedÂ with battery domestic violence in Las Vegas
Newsday
-
Jon Jones arrested in Las Vegas, charged with alleged misdemeanor battery domestic violence
USATODAY.com