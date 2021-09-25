Third Free Practice Results 2021 Russian F1 GP

Event: Russian Grand Prix Track: Sochi Street circuit Weather: wet 13.0°C Tarmac: wet  16.2°C Humidity: 87.8% Wind: 0.6 m/s NW Pressure: 1013.7 bar Due to the conditions, the decision has been taken to cancel the last practice session due to 'Force Majeure'. The heavy band of rain did arrive early on this morning, with thunder.....check out full post »

