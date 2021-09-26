Raul Jimenez scores first competitive goal for Wolves since fracturing his skull, as Mexican striker’s sensational solo goal earns 1-0 win over Southampton at St Mary’s
Published
Raul Jimenez scored his first competitive Wolves goal since fracturing his skill, as his stunning solo strike earned a 1-0 win at Southampton. Following a long kick from goalkeeper Jose Sa, the Mexican striker muscled off his marker before showing great composure to turn the Southampton defence inside out before slotting the ball past Alex […]Full Article