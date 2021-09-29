Charlie Austin considered getting train to QPR and Matt Smith put a public plea out for a lift to training on Twitter as footballers look for ways around petrol station fuel shortage
Nearly everyone with a driving licence in Britain has had a nightmare this week due to the national fuel shortages, including footballers. A lack of HGV drivers has seen panic buying across the country, with stagnant queues covering roads as fuel stations run dry. The worst hit have been key workers and also those needing […]Full Article