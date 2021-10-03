Man arrested in shooting death of Utah's Lowe
Published
A 22-year-old man has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with the shooting death of Utah football player Aaron Lowe, according to Salt Lake City police.Full Article
Published
A 22-year-old man has been charged with aggravated murder in connection with the shooting death of Utah football player Aaron Lowe, according to Salt Lake City police.Full Article
The discussion was organized in the wake of the shooting death of student-athlete Aaron Lowe as a way for people to share their..