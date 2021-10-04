Watford warned off ‘old school’ Claudio Ranieri, as Simon Jordan claims Italian ‘gets more credit than he’s entitled to’ for Leicester City’s remarkable Premier League title triumph
Watford have been warned over their appointment of Claudio Ranieri, with talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan claiming the Italian’s recent managerial record is a huge cause for concern. Ranieri is set to complete a return to the Premier League after previous manager Xisco Munoz became the division’s first sacking of the season. Watford will be Ranieri’s […]Full Article