Claudio Ranieri appointed new Watford manager to replace Xisco Munoz as Premier League winning Leicester boss returns to English football after two-year break
Claudio Ranieri has been officially announced as the new Watford manager. The 69-year-old has taken charge at Vicarage Road, replacing Xisco Munoz who was sacked on Sunday just seven games into the new Premier League season. Ranieri returns to the Premier League, having previously managed Chelsea, Fulham and Leicester City, where he led the Foxes […]Full Article