Claudio Ranieri boasts impressive Premier League home record against Liverpool but last four managers to face Reds in their first game in charge have all lost
Published
New Watford boss Claudio Ranieri will be hoping to continue his incredible Premier League home record against Liverpool as he returns to the Premier League this weekend. The Italian is back in the English top-flight for a fourth time after stints at Chelsea, Leicester and Fulham. His first test since succeeding Xisco Munoz at Watford […]Full Article