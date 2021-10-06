Joel Klatt previews Iowa – Penn State matchup, breaks down Jim Harbaugh’s success with Michigan this season I THE HERD

Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the biggest college football matchups heading into Week 6, including the Big Noon Kickoff battle between No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State. Hear Klatt's preview of the huge Big Ten matchup, along with what to expect from both sides such as Penn State's defense and Iowa's game plan and environment. He also breaks down Michigan's comeback as a shining program and how Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to an undefeated season so far.