Fuming Lewis Hamilton yells ‘I told you’ at Mercedes team as wrong call sees Max Verstappen regain Formula 1 championship lead, as Valtteri Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton fumed “I told you!” at his Mercedes team as a late pitstop helped title rival Max Verstappen regain the Formula One title lead by six points in an unmanageable Turkish Grand Prix. Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas uncharacteristically mastered the wet conditions in which he normally struggles, taking victory from the Red Bull pair […]Full Article