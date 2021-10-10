QB Burrow taken to hospital with throat injury
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was taken to a local hospital after his team's overtime loss to the Packers on Sunday for a possible throat contusion.Full Article
A throat contusion is a very rare injury diagnosis in the NFL, and it’s more common following car accidents and boxing matches.