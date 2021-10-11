John Fury says Deontay Wilder ‘tarnished’ his performance by not showing respect to Tyson Fury, brands David Haye an ‘idiot’ and claims his son should only fight Oleksandr Usyk next, not Dillian Whyte or Anthony Joshua
Tyson Fury’s father John Fury has said his son should only look to fight Oleksandr Usyk next after knocking out Deontay Wilder, not Anthony Joshua or Dillian Whyte. The ‘Gypsy King’ and ‘Bronze Bomber’ produced a legendary fight for the ages as they were both floored twice before Fury won by knockout in round 11. What comes […]Full Article