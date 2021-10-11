Eddie Hearn heaps praise on Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder ‘Fight of the Year’, then proposes undisputed fight plan involving Fury, Dillian Whyte, Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua
Published
Eddie Hearn has heaped praise on both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder after their historic trilogy fight on Saturday night. The ‘Gypsy King’ and ‘Bronze Bomber’ produced a legendary battle for the ages as they both went down twice before Fury won by knockout in round 11. In reaction, Hearn told iFL TV: “Technically it was all […]Full Article