Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer date: UK start time, talkSPORT commentary, undercard, live stream and latest news as Chris Eubank Jr returns and Savannah Marshall defends her middleweight title in Newcastle
Published
Hughie Fury will hope to finally earn another world heavyweight title shot if he gets past Christian Hammer this weekend. The 27-year-old, the cousin of WBC champion Tyson, saw his first crack at a major belt end with a controversial points loss to Joseph Parker in 2017. But Fury proved he is almost ready to […]Full Article