Steve Bruce ‘likely to be in Newcastle technical area’ for Tottenham clash despite Frank Lampard and Lucien Favre links as Jim White urges new owners to give manager 1000th game
Published
Steve Bruce could still be in the Newcastle dugout this weekend despite rumours linking him with being sacked, according to sources. A Saudi-based group completed their £305million takeover of the club and rumours immediately started circulating over who they will get in as manager. Names like Lucien Favre, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers […]Full Article