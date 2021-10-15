Liverpool stars Alisson and Fabinho to miss Watford game but will be available against Atletico Madrid, as Jurgen Klopp confirms Brazilian duo will fly straight to Spain for Champions League clash
Jurgen Klopp has revealed Liverpool stars Alisson and Fabinho will go straight to Spain after their international duty with Brazil – in a boost to the Reds' upcoming fixtures. The duo featured for Brazil in their World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning, just 35 hours before their club's Premier League clash